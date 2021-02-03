Cipla to transfer more generic drug brands to consumer health division

NEW DELHI : Cipla’s push for consumer health brands will continue as the company plans to shift more brands from its generic drugs business to its consumer health operations under Cipla Health Ltd, the pharmaceutical giant’s global chief financial officer Kedar Upadhye told Mint.

“Our consumer health initiative is having a very busy time. We will be transferring some of our brands which have high consumer potential from trade generics business to Cipla Health... The consumer health business will be more than double than now once the transfer is done," Upadhye said, adding that the company will be announcing a list of brands for transfer soon.

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

While Upadhye did not divulge some of the names planned, he said that the company is looking at brands in the “pain management therapies and some of the syrups and ointments".

Omnigel in Cipla’s generics drug business is the largest brand in the topical pain relief category, according to the company’s investor presentation, and the business also has brands in areas like vitamins and cough syrups.

“We have brands in our trade generic business which have a high customer recall. So that will go to Cipla Health," he said.

Cipla spun off its consumer health business into a separate subsidiary Cipla Health in 2014 as it started focussing on the fledgeling segment, and a year later it launched Nicotex. Nicotex has become the biggest brand for nicotine replacement therapy, recording a 15% growth in sales in October-December.

Since then, the company has also increased its portfolio of brands to eight, with five of them being transferred from the trade generics business. In 2019-20, the company added Prolyte oral rehydration solution, MamaXpert pregnancy test and Maxirich multivitamin supplements. The portfolio was further expanded in April-June with the transfer of Naselin and Clocip.

The Mumbai-based drug giant also took advantage of the covid-19 pandemic through its launch of the Ciphands Sanitizer franchise, which now spans alcohol-based hand-santisers, hand rubs and surface disinfectants.

Cipla’s consumer health operations contributed over ₹250 crore to the pharmaceutical company’s revenue of ₹14,403.64 crore over the nine months ending December. While the business is still fledgling, the company has high expectations from it.

The company had posted a strong quarter in October-December, with consolidated net profit more than doubling to ₹748 crore from ₹351 crore, aided by expansion in its operating margin on account of strong sales of covid-19 products and income from a legal settlement cost.

With strong free cash flow, the company is cash surplus to the tune of ₹939 crore as of December end, according to the company’s investor presentation.

Upadhye said that Cipla may consider deploying its cash to start greenfield expansion, which has not happened for a few years as it had adequate capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via