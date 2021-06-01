Cipla-Moderna deal: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has welcomed Cipla's possible deal with Moderna for Covid vaccine and said that only a copious supply of a variety of vaccines can protect the country against a third wave.

On Monday, PTI reported that Cipla was close to committing over USD1 billion as advance to Moderna for its vaccine supply to India.

The agency also reported that Cipla had requested the government for indemnification and exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty.

Reacting to the news shared on Twitter, Anand Mahindra said: "This is excellent news. I pray that the Government swiftly grants Cipla and Moderna the exemptions required."

"A copious supply of a variety of vaccines made by world - renowned companies like Cipla will be our only true defense against a third—and all future—waves," he added.

According to the report, Cipla's discussions with Moderna on Covid booster vaccine are nearing finalisation and for that, they are seeking the "partnership and support of the government to make this programme successful".

People privy to the development also told the news agency that Cipla has requested the government to provide confirmation on four critical points — exemption from price restriction, indemnification, bridging trial waiver and basic customs duty exemption.

Cipla has said that an assurance will help make this significant financial commitment of more than USD 1 billion (over ₹7,250 crore) advance to Moderna for its booster vaccine in India, the agency reported.

Cipla's latest communication to the Centre comes after a high-level meeting held recently during which it was discussed that Moderna has proposed to launch a single-dose vaccine for the Indian market, for which, they were in discussion with Cipla and other Indian firms.

The report said that it was also discussed in that meeting that orders for supply of the vaccine may be placed with Moderna expeditiously and that Cipla has evinced interest to procure 50 million doses from Moderna for 2022.

It was also suggested that Cipla may be asked to submit their specific requests to the government on their request for a "confirmation from the Government of India in respect of stability in regulatory requirements/policy regime" and a decision on that can be taken thereafter expeditiously, the report said.

Taking the matter forward, Cipla has now written to the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

