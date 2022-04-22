Circular economy a $45 billion opportunity by 2030 in India: report

“India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030, accounting for about 8.5% of global GDP. If the global circular economy touches $4.5 trillion by 2030, then we’re looking at a $45 billion opportunity provided India captures just 1% of this market. If India’s share of the circular economy matches its contribution to global GDP at 8.5%, we’ll have a over $380 billion circular economy here," according to the report.

