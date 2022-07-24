The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 24 July, Sunday declared the results for the ISC Class 12 board examination. The results showed that girls outshone boys by a small margin. The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.

The pass percentage among girls stood at 99.52% while it was 99.26% for boys. The overall pass percentage of class 12 is 99.38%.

Candidates who wrote the examination can access their scorecards from the official website- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.

In a first, the board had conducted the exams in two terms. The Term 2 exams for Class 12 commenced on April 26 and will continue till June 13, 2022.

The board official also announced that eighteen candidates have shared the top rank in CISCE class 12 examination with a score of 99.75%. The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said, the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.

“These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject," he added.

Here's how students can check the results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click on the ISC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and take a printout for future reference.