CISCE class 12 results 2022: Girls outshine boys by small margin2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 05:54 PM IST
- Candidates who wrote the examination can access their scorecards from the official website- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 24 July, Sunday declared the results for the ISC Class 12 board examination. The results showed that girls outshone boys by a small margin. The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.