The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 24 July announced the class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results. Eighteen candidates have shared the top rank in CISCE class 12 examination with a score of 99.75 per cent.

As per the board, the second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

In the results, the girls outshined the boys again. The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent, officials said.

Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said, the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.

“These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject," he added.

The results are available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To check the results, here are the steps:

1) Visit the official website.

2) Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

3) Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information.

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

Apart from this, students can check their results through SMS via these ways:

1) Type ISC followed by your unique ID in a new message.

2) Send the message to 09248082883.

Also, CISCE has said that the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and passing certificate will be available on DigiLocker 24 hours after the publication of the results.

How to check results via DigiLocker:

1) Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

2) Log in using your Aadhaar/mobile number, six-digit security Pin shared by the school.

3) Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.

4) Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

This year, CISCE will not declare transcripts and results only for semester 2 ISC class 12 exams 2022. Also, schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS using the principal's ID and password.

Earlier, the ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on 17 July by CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%.

With PTI inputs.