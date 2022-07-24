CISCE class 12 results: 18 candidates share top rank with 99.75% marks2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 05:46 PM IST
This year an overall of 99.52% of students passed the 12th board exam .
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 24 July announced the class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results. Eighteen candidates have shared the top rank in CISCE class 12 examination with a score of 99.75 per cent.