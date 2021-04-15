CISCE school board may reschedule Class 10, 12 board exams

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) that conducts ICSE and ISC exams is likely to reschedule its board exams following the CBSE decision to postpone and cancel class 12 and Class exams.

Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of CISCE said he and his team are studying the situation arisen out of escalating covid-19 cases, and a decision to this effect will be taken soon.

“We are reviewing the situation, but we are yet to take a call on rescheduling our board exams. We shall take a call on the exam schedule at the earliest," Arathoon said adding that “students’ interest is always in their mind".

The board also wrote on its website that “Due to covid situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 Examinations and will inform all concerned at the earliest".

At least 207,902 students of 2,341 schools in India abroad were there under ICSE board exam in 2020. For the ISC exam, more than 1,125 schools are affiliated to the board.

On Wednesday bringing relief to 3.5 million students and their families, the union government postponed the Class 12 board exam under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and cancelled the Class 10 board exams. The decision was taken amid a growing demand from parents, states and political parties to reschedule or adopt an alternative to offline board exam, amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union government will hold a review meeting on 1 June to decide on the future exam dates for Class 12 board exams and the CBSE will give a 15 days’ notice before the new exam dates. For Class 10 students, results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE, according to the education ministry.

