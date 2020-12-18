Cisco along with govt launches competition to attract agri-tech start ups

India is primarily an agrarian economy, with almost 60% of the country’s population reportedly working in the agriculture sector. “However, only 45% of Indian farms are mechanized, compared to 57% in Brazil and 95% in the US, according to the United Nations. As a result, the agriculture sector continues to be plagued by low productivity and rapidly falling profitability," points out Harish Krishnan, managing director, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements, Cisco India and SAARC.