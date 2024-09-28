Cisco Chennai plant: 12,000 jobs in TN, ₹11,000 crore revenue. How will the new manufacturing unit be a game changer?

Cisco has opened its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, committing over USD 1.3 billion annually in exports and domestic production while creating 1,200 jobs in Tamil Nadu. This is part of a broader multi-year investment strategy in India.

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Published28 Sep 2024, 08:11 AM IST
The deal, the largest in Cisco’s history, was completed months earlier than projected.
Cisco is eyeing a USD 1.3 billion (equal to 10,883 crore) revenue generation from the export of items produced in its new Chennai-based manufacturing facility, inaugurated on Friday, September 27. The San Fransisco-based technology conglomerate will also create 1,200 employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu with this strategic investment, reported PTI.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Cisco's manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, on Friday. Cisco set up the unit in collaboration with Flex, a contract manufacturer. The plant is part of Cisco's broader investment plan in the country. Know how the Chennai-based facility will be a game changer for Cisco and boost India's economy.

Cisco Manufacturing unit in India

The Chennai manufacturing plant will focus on Cisco's Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series routers. Cisco said, "This state-of-the-art site will produce a range of Cisco's best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly growing technology needs of organisations in India and around the world."

The state-of-the-art unit in Tamil Nadu will boost India's growth story by increasing the reach of ‘Made in India’ products to the world. The manufacturing facility will generate employment, innovation, and world-class ideas, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia after inaugurating the plant in a social media post.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco; Daisy Chittilapilly, President; Cisco India and SAARC; and state and local government officials were also present at the inaugurating ceremony on Friday.

This opening marks an important expansion milestone in Cisco's global manufacturing footprint, a Cisco release said.

"Cisco has collaborated with Flex to successfully build the Chennai site and bring advanced telecom technology that can help connect citizens in India and globally. This is the next milestone in Cisco and Flex's longstanding 25-year partnership to ramp up manufacturing across the globe with speed, resilience, and sustainable practices," it said.

How will Cisco's Chennai facility be a game changer?

The new facility is Cisco's first such set up in India. Hence, the unit's functionality is likely to remain crucial for implementing the complete phase of the company's multi-year investment plan in India. The new facility will also help Cisco broaden its technical manufacturing capabilities to enable additional customers and market segments.

"Significant innovation and technical advancements are planned in the next phase, including printed circuit board assembly components with several layers; products requiring, at times, thousands of individual components; and industrial-grade products that are built to endure severe environmental conditions," Cisco said. For India, the unit is likely to boost employment generation and strengthen the country's manufacturing sector.

 

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 08:11 AM IST
