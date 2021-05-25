IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of 2 years, stated Personnel ministry on Tuesday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has based on the panel recommended by the Committee. approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. IPA (MC: 1985) as Direct., Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," the ministry said in a statement.

Jaiswal, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is a former Maharashtra director general of police. He is at present the director general the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

As per earlier reports, apart from Jaiswal, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi were short-listed for the post of CBI director during a meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two others, on Monday.

The name of Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was also under consideration.

The meeting of the high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, started around 6:30 pm at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence of the Prime Minister.

During the 90-minute meeting, Chowdhury objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post of CBI director.

"The way procedure was followed it was in conflict of the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury told PTI.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint.

The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.

At present, the CBI's additional director, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is holding the charge of the director.

Sinha was given the additional charge after the retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla in February after a two-year tenure.

Sinha will hold the position of acting director till the time the high-powered committee appoints the next chief of the top investigating agency.





