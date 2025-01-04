In a tragic incident, a jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), identified as Kisan Singh, aged 32, reportedly died by suicide at Surat International Airport on Saturday. The incident occurred around 2:10 PM when Singh, who was deployed at the airport and hailed from Jaipur, shot himself in the stomach while in a washroom. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The reasons behind this decision remain unclear, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Inspector NV Bharwad of Dumas police station confirmed the details and stated that further inquiries are ongoing.

This tragic event comes just a day after reports highlighted a significant decline in suicide rates among CISF personnel. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the national suicide rate stands at 12.4 per lakh, while the CISF has successfully reduced its rate to 9.87 per lakh in 2024—a decline of over 40% from previous years.

The CISF reported that it recorded only 15 suicides among its personnel in 2024, marking the lowest number in six years.

The CISF spokesperson noted, “In comparison to previous years, this is a significant achievement.” The force has implemented various measures aimed at addressing mental health issues and supporting its personnel, which has contributed to this positive trend.

However, the recent suicide of Kisan Singh raises concerns about the ongoing mental health challenges faced by security forces. The comparative data of deaths due to suicide in the force over the last five years stood at 25 (2023), 26 (2022), 21 (2021), 18 (2020) and 17 (2019).

The CISF is responsible for safeguarding vital installations across India and employs over 1.51 lakh personnel. The pressure associated with such responsibilities can take a toll on mental well-being.

The incident of Kishan Singh is a stark reminder of another CISF officer who shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, in 2023.