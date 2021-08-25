The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has clarified that the officer who stopped Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the Mumbai Airport was "rewarded" for his duty. The clarification came after some reports claimed that the officer was in trouble for stopping the ‘Dabangg’ star.

Replying to this claim, the CISF wrote on Twitter: “The contents of this tweet are incorrect and without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty."

The incident took place on August 20, when Salman arrived at the airport. As the actor proceeded towards terminal, he was stooped by ASI Somnath Mohanty, who gestured him to get his papers checked from the security checkpoint.

ASI Mohanty's video of stopping Salman went viral on social media, earning praises for the officer. However, some reports emerged suggesting that the officer, who comes from Odisha, was in trouble for speaking with the media about the incident.

The New Indian Express reported that the CISF had seized the mobile phone of Mohanty of Rayagada for talking to a media organization based out of Odisha.

“The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident," TNIE quoted a CISF personnel as saying.

However, now CISF has clarified that the officer has been “suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty".

