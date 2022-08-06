CISF personnel opens fire at Kolkata museum, 1 dead, another injured

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan opened fire inside the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday killing one of his colleagues and injuring another
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A jawan from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire inside the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday. He killed one of his colleague and seriously injured another inside the barrack attached to the museum, officials reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A jawan from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opened fire inside the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday. He killed one of his colleague and seriously injured another inside the barrack attached to the museum, officials reported.
The CISF personnel used an AK-47, his service weapon to fire 15 rounds in the museum, shooting an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of the CISF. The two injured men were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where one of them died.
The CISF personnel used an AK-47, his service weapon to fire 15 rounds in the museum, shooting an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of the CISF. The two injured men were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where one of them died.
The jawan was disarmed and arrested, a Kolkata Police officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The jawan was disarmed and arrested, a Kolkata Police officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ANI shared a video of the incident over Twitter.
ANI shared a video of the incident over Twitter.
The museum was blocked, and combat forces, along with CISF personnel entered the museum to bring the jawan under control.
The museum was blocked, and combat forces, along with CISF personnel entered the museum to bring the jawan under control.
"The incident took place at around 6.30 PM. One CISF jawan was killed while another is badly injured. We have arrested the accused," Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The incident took place at around 6.30 PM. One CISF jawan was killed while another is badly injured. We have arrested the accused," Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Founded in 1814, Indian Museum located at 1-Park Street, Kolkata is the largest multipurpose Museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region of the world.