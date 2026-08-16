CISF personnel suspended after woman alleges he photographed her in Delhi Metro: 'Matter viewed with utmost seriousness'

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has been suspended and a detailed inquiry ordered after a woman allegedly accused him of photographing her inside a Delhi Metro coach, leading to a confrontation which escalated into a scuffle between the personnel and passengers.

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The incident reportedly took place on Sunday near AIIMS Metro Station and was captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows the woman confronting the CISF personnel after alleging that he had taken her photographs inside the coach. The personnel can be seen initially denying the allegation. However, passengers checked his phone and found photographs of the woman in his gallery.

Video shows scuffle The passengers then demanded that the photographs be deleted. A video further shows the commuters confronting the personnel and asking him to remove the images from his phone.

The confrontation subsequently escalated, with passengers allegedly preventing the CISF personnel from leaving the coach. A scuffle then broke out inside the Metro.

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CISF suspends personnel, orders inquiry The CISF said it had taken the matter "with utmost seriousness at the highest levels" and confirmed that the concerned personnel had been suspended with immediate effect.

"A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Further appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," the post on X read.

According to reports, the incident was also reported to the Metro Police. A police team reached the spot and subsequently informed the CISF authorities about the allegations made by the woman and other passengers. The woman, however, did not file a formal complaint with the police.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home CISF personnel suspended after woman alleges he photographed her in Delhi Metro: 'Matter viewed with utmost seriousness'