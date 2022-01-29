The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released 1,149 vacancies and invited applications from male candidates for constable/fire posts.

Those who are interested to apply can do so through the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in from 29 January till 4 March.

The exam date for the recruitment is yet to be notified.

Vacancy details:

A total of 1,149 vacancies have been announced (General - 489, EWS - 113, SC - 161, ST - 137 and OBC - 249).

The vacancies are tentative and may be altered at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized board/university with science subject on or before the closing date of receipt of the online application form. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Applications fees:

Candidates will have to shell out ₹100 if they want to apply online.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

Selection process:

The recruitment process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

After completion of PET/PST and Written Examination, State and category wise merit lists namely Un-reserved, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and ESM will be drawn.

Pay scale:

Pay Level-3 ( ₹21,700- ₹69,100).

How to apply?

Go to the official website of CISF.

Click on the link reading Constable/Fire candidate application.

Fill in your details, upload your photo, ID proof and other documents.

Submit the form and download a copy for future purposes.

Pay the required application fees.

The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CISF (www.cisfrectt.in) for the latest updates on the examination.

