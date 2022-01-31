The Personality Test interviews for Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental are scheduled to be held between 17 to 20 February. Earlier, the written exam for the same was held on 14 March last year.

As per a directive, for the 23 posts available, the number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are 18 under the general category, 3 under SC and 2 under ST.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules of the examination and the number of vacancies available.

Here is all that you need to know:

Union Public Service Commission has a “Facilitation Counter" near Examination Hall in its campus.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on the working days between 1000 hrs. to 1700 hrs. in person or over Telephone Numbers 011-23385271/23381125.

The result will also be available on the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in.

However, the marks of candidates are likely to be available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result.

