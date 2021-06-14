The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said that it has taken over the security of Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of Covid vaccine Covaxin.

Now, 64 personnel will guard the company. The paramilitary force has been deployed to protect it against any terror threat or sabotage that may lead to biological disaster.

"CISF, the frontline warriors, in line of commitment to protect and safeguard the critical national assets, today took the guard of premier life saving vaccine production facility of Bharat Biotech Intnl Ltd in Hyderabad with 64 personnel," the central force said in a tweet.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was among the first two vaccines approved by the the Centre. The another vaccine was AstraZeneca's Covishield, produced by Serum Institute in India.

Covaxin is the first Covid vaccine that has been developed completely in India.

In March 2020, following the successful isolation of the SARS CoV-2 virus at ICMR-National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) entered into a public-private partnership with Bharat Biotech "to develop the virus isolate into an effective vaccine candidate".

In a statement issued on March 3, the Union Health Ministry said that Covaxin has been developed on the WHO pre-qualified vero cell platform, which is globally recognized with a well-established track record of safety.

Covaxin’s ability to neutralize UK variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 has also recently been established, it said.





