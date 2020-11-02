Cities across globe face alarming rise in water risks: WWF report

This comes as cities across India face shortage of water due to rapid urbanization, climate change, and lack of appropriate infrastructure which continues to put stress on the existing infrastructure. Over the last few years cities including Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh have faced an acute crisis of water supply. Issues like lack of rainwater harvesting, which is key for conservation, in the country have been highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address where he said only 8% of rainwater gets saved in the country.