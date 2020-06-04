Cities in Gujarat first to feel the pinch of migrant exodus

During the lockdown, local daily wage labourers and construction workers stepped in to clear the waste since the rest of the economy was shut and no work was available, said Meghna Malhotra of Urban Management Centre, which acts as a consultant to the Ahmedabad municipal corporation. “But they are now pulling back as things are opening up. Nobody wants to work in waste," she said. “City services are critical and will be managed somehow. It is the private sector which is going to be hit hard," Malhotra added.