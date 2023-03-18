New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh said Bhu-Aadhaar will usher economic and social prosperity, as it will bring about transparency in land dealings and will mark another step towards ease of living.

The Bhu-Aadhaar or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) project, being implemented by Department of Land Resources, will be the world’s largest database on land ownership, he said after inaugurating ‘Bhumi Samvaad – IV: National Conference on Digitizing and Geo-referencing India with Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN)’ in New Delhi .

The minister said that Bhu-Aadhaar will revolutionise governance.

Singh said once the digitisation process of land records and registration was complete, it will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes. The GDP loss is about 1.3% due to projects stalled over litigation involving land disputes, he said.

As per a study, 66% of all civil suits in India are related to land or property, and the average pendency of a land acquisition dispute is 20 years.

India has undertaken the world’s largest digitization campaign - there are 130 crore Aadhaar cards, crores of UPI transactions take place, the country has 125 crore mobile phone users with more than 60 crore smartphone users besides 85 crore Internet users.