Several parts of Delhi continue to face a water crisis, as the national capital continues to grapple with a water crisis this summer. Residents are struggling to fulfil basic needs and rely on tankers, which often leads to disputes over access to water.

The deepening water crisis in the national capital has left citizens helpless. Visuals from the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi showed people climbing atop water tankers to collect water in buckets for daily use, ANI reported. Several parts of the city continue to face a water crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi has been grappling with a water crisis this summer. The city residents are facing daily struggles to secure enough water for their basic needs, relying heavily on tankers, which often leads to disputes over access to water.

Atishi alleges Haryana Reducing Water Flow Delhi water minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, on June 7, alleged that Haryana is not giving Delhi its rightful share of water, according to a PTI report.

Atishi inspected the Wazirabad barrage on June 7 and accused the Haryana government of "conspiring" against the people of Delhi by releasing less water into the Yamuna and continuously stopping the city's water share, it added.

"Haryana is not giving Delhi its rightful share of water, and due to this, the water level has come down to 669.7 feet on June 7 from 671.3 feet on June 2. The Supreme Court is trying to solve the water problem. It is continuously hearing this matter and has ordered a meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board. It will hear the matter again on Monday. But for the last five days, when the hearing was on in the court, the Haryana government has been conspiring behind its back," she alleged.

"Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna for its entire water supply. The water that comes into the river is the same that is released from Haryana. "The water coming into the Yamuna is supplied to the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. If the water supply reduces and consequently, the water in these plants reduces, when less water comes into the Yamuna from Haryana, then from where will these plants produce water? This will affect the supply, and people will face problems," she said.

"Himachal Pradesh is telling the court that it is ready to help, but the Haryana government is now hatching a conspiracy that even if Himachal Pradesh gives water, the problem of Delhiites will not be solved, and that is why Haryana is constantly stopping the water that it has to send to Wazirabad," she alleged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, however, has accused Atishi of "lying" and "misleading" the people and demanded an all-party meeting be called to address the crisis, the report added.

