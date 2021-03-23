OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that at present, citizens of 171 countries can avail the e-visa facility in India.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply said the e-visa facility is granted to nationals of various countries after taking into consideration, inter-alia, the issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations, etc.

"E-visa facility is granted to nationals of various countries after taking into consideration, inter-alia, the issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations, etc. Extension of this facility is an ongoing process," said the minister.

In February last year, the government suspended issuing electronic-visas, or e-visas, to Chinese passport holders and applicants of other nationalities residing in the world's most populous country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The e-visa system is an innovation introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2014. At present, e-visa is available for five categories - tourist, business, medical, conference and medical attendant. The facility was expanded in 2017-2018.

