Citizens too should participate in the battle with corona: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said all cities in the state should set up ‘corona vigilance committees’, and involve participation from citizens and non-government organisations in their fight against coronavirus.

“Corona vigilance committees should be set up in cities. The war against covid-19 is not the fight of government alone. Involve citizens, social service organisations, youth in the corona vigilance committees," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to commissioners of various municipal bodies in Thane district through video-conferencing, Thackeray said that despite repeated directives for setting up jumbo facilities to fight covid-19 in the district, the local administration has failed to act.

"Considering the possibility of increasing the number of patients in the coming period, immediately start building these facilities in every municipal area," the Chief Minister said adding that they can seek help from big industries, companies, organizations too.

The Thane district, after Mumbai has seen the steepest rise in rise in the number of covid-19 cases.

“The war against COVID-19 cannot be fought by government alone, without the involvement of citizens. Corona vigilance committees should be set up in cities. The war against covid-19 is not that of government's alone. Involve citizens, social service organisations, youth in the corona vigilance committees," the Chief Minister said.

"They can keep a watch on other ailments of senior citizens, their oxygen levels, cleanliness in their areas, ailments suffered by people in the neighbourhood, whether mandatory use of mask is being followed," he said.

The committees can help the local administration in monitoring the ground situation, Mr. Thackeray said.

Till Wednesday, the Thane district reported 47,063 covid-19 cases and 1,404 deaths due to the disease.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via