Citizenship Amendment Act rules ready, set to be notified before Lok Sabha elections 2024
The development comes as the Union Government faced criticism over not notifying the CAA rules which grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan
Four years after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) triggered massive protests in the country, the government is ready with CAA rules and will likely implement them much before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a senior government official told news agency PTI on Tuesday. The development comes as the Union Government faced criticism over not notifying the CAA rules which grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.