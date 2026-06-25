Citizenship vs Nationality: What's the difference and documents that matter

What is the difference between Indian nationality and citizenship? How can one know if they are an Indian national or a citizen? How is citizenship decided? What documents are required to prove your nationality or Indian citizenship? These questions have become relevant, especially after the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship.

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Citizenship vs Nationality Many use citizenship and nationality interchangeably, but legally, they are different.

Nationality is a broader concept. It is acquired by birth or adoption, marriage, or descent. Citizenship, meanwhile, is a specific legal relationship between a state and a person, bestowing certain rights and responsibilities. It does not have to accompany nationality, according to the Centre for Development Policy and Practice.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the difference between Indian nationality and citizenship? ⌵ Indian nationality is a broader concept tied to birth or descent, while citizenship specifically refers to the legal status granted by the government, which confers specific rights and responsibilities. 2 How can I determine if I am a citizen of India? ⌵ You can determine your Indian citizenship based on criteria such as birth in India, descent from Indian parents, or through legal registration or naturalization processes. 3 What documents can prove Indian citizenship? ⌵ There is no single definitive document. However, documents related to date and place of birth, such as voter IDs, birth certificates, and government-issued documents, may be used to support claims of citizenship. 4 Why is a passport not considered proof of Indian citizenship? ⌵ A passport is primarily a travel document and serves to establish nationality abroad; it does not confirm citizenship as individuals who are not citizens can also be issued passports under specific circumstances. 5 Which documents are NOT acceptable as proof of citizenship in India? ⌵ Documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards, and driving licenses are not considered proof of citizenship, as they relate more to residency or identity rather than establishing citizenship status.

Nationality is a cultural and ethnic bond to a country where a person was born or has heritage. If you were born in India or trace your roots there, your nationality is Indian.

However, a person acquires citizenship only after fulfilling legal prerequisites. It is the legal status granted by the government. It grants specific rights such as voting and holding a passport.

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Regarding passports as proof of citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs officials said that a passport's primary legal purpose is to facilitate international travel and establish the holder's nationality abroad, according to the New Indian Express.

Here are the key differences between citizenship and nationality.

Nationality Citizenship The place or country where a person was born is referred to as their nationality When a person meets all of the legal conditions, the government of the country will issue them citizenship Nationality can be viewed as a moral or racial idea. Citizenship is a legal term that refers to a person's legal status Birth and Inheritance are two ways to get nationality . Birth, Inheritance, Naturalization, Marriage, and other methods can all be used to get citizenship One's nationality cannot be changed It is possible to change one's citizenship A person can only be a national of one country A person can acquire citizenship of multiple countries Can not be reverse Can be reversed Example: A person with Indian roots born in the UK Example: One Indian receiving US citizenship after passing a citizenship test.

How are citizenship and nationality decided? One's nationality is determined by the place of birth or by ancestral roots (or inheritance).

Meanwhile, an Indian citizenship is decided by:

Birth: If you have been born in India Descent: If you have been born to Indian Parent(s) outside India Registration/Naturalization: Any foreigner, on becoming eligible, can acquire citizenship by registration or by naturalisation irrespective of his country or community. How can you prove your citizenship and nationality? There is no single document to prove Indian citizenship. Even, the government is not clear about what all documents would be acceptable in establishing citizenship.

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In 2019, a PIB press release, pertaining to clarification regarding NRC and CAA, stated that citizenship can be proved by submitting any documents related to the date of birth and place of birth. However, a decision is yet to be taken on such acceptable documents

These documents are likely to include voter cards, passports, Aadhaar, licenses, insurance papers, birth certificates, school leaving certificates, documents relating to land or home or other similar documents issued by government officials, PIB says.

Then, why did government say Aadhaar, passport do not prove citizenship? A person's citizenship is a relevant factor in the issuance of a passport. As per Section 6 of the Passports Act, one of the grounds for refusing a passport is that the applicant is not a citizen of India, Live Law claims.

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Live Law notes that documents such as driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar etc do not take into account the citizenship of a person. 'Residency' is the factor considered as relevant by the concerned authorities for issuing these documents.

For example, in the case of a driving license, an applicant is required to furnish proof of address in the concerned state and also proof of age.

Aadhaar, though intended as a national-level unique identity marker, is not a proof of citizenship. Under the Aadhaar Act, a person's residency in India for 182 days prior to the date of application is the relevant factor for issuing Aadhaar number.

As regards PAN card, it is a document for payment of income tax in India. Even foreign citizens/entities, who are bound to pay income tax in India, can obtain PAN card.

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So these documents per se do not prove citizenship, Live Law states. These documents could, however, corroborate facts relevant for citizenship.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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