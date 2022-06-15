Citroen C3 to launch in July; check specs, price here

Citroen C3 to launch in July; check specs, price here2 min read . 04:31 PM IST
After a maiden offering C5 Aircross in the country, French manufacturer Citroen is all set for its C3 launch in India, aiming to enter the mass-market segment -- sub-compact SUV segment.
Citroen India is gearing up to launch its C3 in July in the B-segment hatchback category. Earlier, its C5 Aircross was launched in the D-segment SUV category. With this new launch, the firm intends to utilise its 1 billion Euro investment in India and compete with Nissan's Magnite and Renault's Kiger.
ALSO READ: Jeep-maker Stellantis to bring its first EV under Citroen brand by 2023.
Here are some specification C3 comes with:
Engine: C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT, while its second version 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a 5-speed MT unit.
The more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
Length: C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,606 tall with roof rails, 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
Boot space/ground clearance: Citroen C3 has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
Dashboard: The layout comes with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, all-digital display, steering mounted controls and plenty of storage space makes it more interesting.
Interior space: Impressive space for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cusioned seats. While for passengers in the middle, central floor tunnel ears into the fleet space, plus no armrest available here.
Luggage space: Though the boot is deep -- as luggage can be oiled on top of one another -- opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
What's not available: C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera, however, they will come as optional extras.
Expected price: Since C3 is expected to compete with Nissan's Magnite, Renault's Kiger and similar sub-compact SUV, the starting price may begin from ₹5.5-6.5 Lakh ex-showroom.
