Flowers, attractive decorations welcomed students back to classes 1 to 7 of civic schools in Pune on Wednesday after being shut for over 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children are being allowed only with the consent letter of their parents. “There'll be 50% attendance in class -one child per bench. We're maintaining social distancing, sanitisation&thermal check. Both online-offline classes are taking place. Children allowed in classes only when parents are ready to send them with consent forms," said Renuka Datta, Principal to news agency ANI.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order about the school reopening after detailed discussions with the state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao. Earlier, the schools were to restart from December 1, but in view of the threat of Omicron variant of Covid, the decision was deferred till December 15.

Maharashtra: Classes for Std 1-7 resume in the schools in Pune city from today. Visuals from Dnyanganga English Medium School as students arrive. They are being allowed only with the consent letter of their parents. pic.twitter.com/4EQ9iTnXTS — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Covid-19 guidelines:

School administrations should strictly follow Covid protocols and safety measures issued by the state government. All the teaching and non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated and, if not, they should have done the RTPCR test 72 hours before. Also, it is mandatory to get parents’ consent from students to attend the offline classes in the school, according to the official orders.

