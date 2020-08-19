BENGALURU: Infrastructure development in Bengaluru has been hit hard as the city corporation struggles with cash crunch given the dwindling inflows.

With just around ₹1,000 crore in the bank, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city civic body) is fast running out of funds and is dependent on second installments of its near-stagnant property tax collections for some reprieve.

The fund crunch has exacerbated the impact of the pandemic in Bengaluru, which accounts for nearly half of the 2.3 lakh cases recorded in Karnataka so far.

Apart from funds diverted to covid-19 efforts, a significant chunk of the expenditure has been diverted by corporators for “unnecessary" projects in the garb of ward-level works to help with the upcoming council elections that has left important infrastructure undertakings in a limbo, officials alleged.

"Around ₹900 crore has been diverted for unnecessary ward level works by corporators since it is election year," said one government official, requesting not to be named.

The shoddy quality of work by civic agencies which have dug up most major roads in Bengaluru, delays in completion of flyovers, and poor waste management services, among others, coupled with heavy rains has laid bare the the vulnerabilities of a city that is one of the biggest contributors to India’s coffers.

The official cited above said that even though the corporation has a budget of around ₹11,000 crore, its cash inflows have declined to below ₹4,000 crore. The main source of revenue, property taxes, has also dried up on account of late payments and concessions given to mitigate the hardships brought about by covid-19.

“Property tax has a limit," N.Manjunath Prasad, the commissioner of the civic body said. The BBMP has so far collected around ₹1,770 crore in property taxes as against ₹1,900 crore last year.

Though the state government often steps in to help with the funds, there is little to spare this time around it grapples with financial crunch in the wake of the pandemic, heavy rains, floods, landslides that have dented its already fragile finances.

"The likely fallout is that we will have a large number of unfinished works in the city," said V.Ravichandar, an urban infrastructure consultant. He added that contractors are weary of completing jobs as payments may be delayed and this will add to Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure.

