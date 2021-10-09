Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Civil Aviation Minister Scindia flags off 'Doon Drone Mela' in Uttarakhand

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia flags off 'Doon Drone Mela' in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister of State V K Singh looks at a model of the Jolly Grant Airport, in Dehradun
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST Livemint

Scindia flagged off the event with a paragliding demonstration and also interacted with the drone companies

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V.K. Singh flagged off the Doon Drone Mela 2021 in Dehradun.

Scindia flagged off the event with a paragliding demonstration and also interacted with the drone companies exhibiting their prototypes at the Doon Drone Mela, read a release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On the occasion, Scindia said, "We recognise the immense opportunities which usage of drones bring in. The Government of India is working towards enabling the same with a liberalized drone policy and the launch of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme."

"We insist that the Uttarakhand Government works towards developing Dehradun as an Aerosports and Drone Hub of India," he added, according to the statement.

Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, MoCA along with other senior officials of the MoCA were also present at the launch.

The day marked the demonstration of the Drone and Aerosports Demonstrations that included a paragliding demonstration by the Border Security Force, a Paramotor demonstration by Harsh Sachan, and an agriculture spraying drone demonstration by IoTechWorld Aviation and Dhaksha, read the release.

Furthermore, the event also included an emergency search and response drone demonstration with an indigenously 3D-printed drone by the Drone Application and Research Centre (DARC) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

It was followed by a brief survey drone demonstration by the Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) under the SVAMITVA Scheme along with a training drone demonstration by Sqn Ldr Varsha Kukreti (Retd.). 

