Civil Aviation Minister Scindia tests Covid-19 positive
After testing positive, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged people who came into his contact in the past few days to get examined by the health center.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The minister, earlier in the day, left the core group meeting of the BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources told PTI.
After testing positive, Scindia urged people who came into his contact in the past few days to get examined by the health center.
"On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a Covid-19 test and my report is positive. I request all of you who came in my contact in the last few days to get them examined from the nearest health center," Scindia tweeted in Hindi.
He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, as per PTI reports.
The Civil Aviation Minister was scheduled to go back to Delhi on a 4:30 pm flight on Tuesday but left around 1:30 pm, the sources added.
Earlier in the day, he also virtually participated in the annual convention of the MRO Association of India and emphasized the growth of the MRO industry in the growth of civil aviation sector.
"Glad to have virtually participated in the Annual Convention of the MRO Association of India. Emphasized on the integral role of the MRO industry in the growth of #civilaviation, & urged stakeholders to work together, think global and act local to take this sector to new heights," the minister tweeted.
(With PTI inputs)
