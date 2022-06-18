Civil Aviation Ministry to induct Agniveers into its various services

Civil Aviation Ministry to induct Agniveers into its various services2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Amid the nationwide protests, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on 18 June announced to induct highly skilled, disciplined and motivated Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly.
The announcement comes days after Union Defence Ministry rolled out Agnipath scheme on 14 June.
The Ministry, through its social media handle, wrote, "Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly."
Citing the opportunities, the ministry said that it will provide opportunity for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.
Among other opportunities, the Ministry said that the Agniveers can take be inducted in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft. They (Agniveers) can also provide meteorological and air accident investigator services.
While options like working as safety, administrative, finance, IT & communications staff will be provided by the Ministry to Agniveers. Apart from this, Agniveers will have the opportunity to handle logistics and supply chain management wings of Ministry, the tweet added.
With series of protests gaining momentum in the country against the Agnipath scheme, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on 198 June termed the Central government's decision to reserve vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles as a "very positive step".
He also asked the protesting youth to gather 'correct information' and get their doubts about the scheme clarified instead of resorting to violence.
"It's a very positive step. This is one assurance that the people, who are going to leave services after four years of tenure, were waiting for this. I'm sure that this will be followed by many other such announcements and will definitely assuage issues that have been brought up by youth," said Chaudhari.
With inputs from PTI.
