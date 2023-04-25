Centre works to fix airport crowding as air travel soars

Centre works to fix airport crowding as air travel soars1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM IST
India's civil aviation ministry has devised a three-step plan to combat airport congestion during peak demand hours. The strategy includes a higher number of screening points, a digitalised pre-queuing process and limiting the number of flights. The government is also pushing for digital tickets and modern scanning equipment to streamline travel. Domestic air traffic is expected to continue to rise, with airlines carrying a record 13 million passengers in March, up more than 11% from the same period in 2019.
