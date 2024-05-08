Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Civil aviation ministry seeks report after multiple flights of Air India Express cancelled

Civil aviation ministry seeks report after multiple flights of Air India Express cancelled

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Since Tuesday night, nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express.

Air India Express flight. (File)

Air India Express cancelled several flights after a section of cabin crew members reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. The civil aviation ministry has sought a report.

Since Tuesday night, nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express.

ALSO READ: Air India Express operations disrupted as crew reports sick

The ministry has asked the aviation firm to resolve issues promptly and ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.

With agency inputs.

More to follow soon.

