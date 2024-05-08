Air India Express cancelled several flights after a section of cabin crew members reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. The civil aviation ministry has sought a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since Tuesday night, nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express.

ALSO READ: Air India Express operations disrupted as crew reports sick

The ministry has asked the aviation firm to resolve issues promptly and ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.

