Civil aviation poised to become the mainstay of transportation in India

The minister added that in such sector-to-sector comparison, that is, air travel versus air-conditioned train travel, aviation still lags rail travel. “But if you look at the compounded annual growth rates of both these sectors, within the second class and first class AC sectors of the Railways, you are looking at a CAGR of roughly 5.3%. But when you look at the CAGR in civil aviation over the last six to seven years, you are looking at a CAGR of 10.6%. Therefore, a time will come in our country where civil aviation shall become the mode of mass transport for most of our citizens," Scindia said.