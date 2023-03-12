Civil servants being trained in artificial intelligence: Jitendra Singh

Civil servants being trained in artificial intelligence: Jitendra Singh1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
- Under mission karmayogi, a capacity building programme, the course has been structured, said the minister
NEW DELHI :Civil service officers are now being trained in artificial intelligence tools and data analytics for effective performance in the current administrative context, union minister Jitendra Singh said.
NEW DELHI :Civil service officers are now being trained in artificial intelligence tools and data analytics for effective performance in the current administrative context, union minister Jitendra Singh said.
Under mission karmayogi, a capacity building programme, the course has been structured, said the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions. Singh is also the minister of state with independent charge at the PMO.
Under mission karmayogi, a capacity building programme, the course has been structured, said the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions. Singh is also the minister of state with independent charge at the PMO.
Singh was addressing the participants of the 124th induction training programme in the capital.
Singh was addressing the participants of the 124th induction training programme in the capital.
The 124th induction training programme for officers promoted from the State Civil Services to the Indian Administrative Service is designed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a shared national vision, said an official statement.
The 124th induction training programme for officers promoted from the State Civil Services to the Indian Administrative Service is designed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a shared national vision, said an official statement.
The programme has 131 participants from batches 2008 to 2020. The programme's goal is to enable participants to understand the all-India nature of the Indian Administrative Service and develop a national perspective on the working of public administration and the macro-economy of the country, the statement said
The programme has 131 participants from batches 2008 to 2020. The programme's goal is to enable participants to understand the all-India nature of the Indian Administrative Service and develop a national perspective on the working of public administration and the macro-economy of the country, the statement said
It said quoting Singh that the six month-programme helps officers gain a wider national perspective that enables them to contextualise and understand the canvas of governance. The course featured stints with the three Armed Forces to underscore the dimension of national security, the statement said.
It said quoting Singh that the six month-programme helps officers gain a wider national perspective that enables them to contextualise and understand the canvas of governance. The course featured stints with the three Armed Forces to underscore the dimension of national security, the statement said.
Singh said the government may consider designing such a training for other Central and State government employees as well.
Singh said the government may consider designing such a training for other Central and State government employees as well.