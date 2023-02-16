New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the civil servants’ capacity building will involve the latest geospatial technology. The minister said that it is one of the most recent technologies available to us and the world. “The NIGST (National Institute of Geo-Informatics Science & Technology) has the potential and expertise in Geospatial technologies to play a pivotal role in building the civil service. As per National Geospatial Policy (NGP) 2022, online courses in geospatial science and technology areas are to be made available through iGoT Karmayogi platform." Singh visited the facilities of the institute in Hyderabad and interacted with the faculty and trainees there. A detailed presentation was also made before the union minister about NIGST and its various facilities, courses conducted etc. During his interaction at the institute, he said that NIGST can augment the civil service training eco-system with competencies and role-based education in the areas of Basic GIS, Drone Survey and Mapping, GIS Analysis, Land Surveying, Cadastral Mapping, GNSS Surveying, Digital Mapping, LIDAR Mapping, Utility Mapping, 3D-City Mapping, Geoid Modeling, CORS Network etc. The minister added that under PM Modi’s leadership, NGP 2022 laid down the overarching framework for holistic development of the Geospatial ecosystem to support the national development and economic prosperity. “It has laid emphasis on developing the geospatial skill and knowledge standards across the country because need for Geospatial professionals, their training and development in diverse area of geospatial & allied technology has been spelt out in the policy. The NGP categorically talks about developing NIGST into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for providing training in specialized courses in the domain of geospatial science and technology," Singh said. He added that the restructuring process of the NIGST is underway to achieve the objectives outlined by the government and actions have been initiated for capacity expansion and improvement in the training quality with modernization of facilities including digital classrooms, labs, field instruments, practical field surveying exercises, hostel facilities etc. The minister said that the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has approved and implemented the new Institutional governance system with Board of Governors, Board of Evaluation and Board of Studies.