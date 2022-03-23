Civil Service re-examination: UPSC files affidavit in SC, opposes plea

The Petitioners said that they are UPSC aspirants who have cleared the UPSC-2021 Prelims Examination and were entitled to appear in the UPSC Mains Examination which was scheduled from 7- January to 16" January 2022. The Petitioners could not give UPSC Mains Examination being Covid Positive and owing to the restrictions imposed under the strict quarantine guidelines of the Government. Also, there was the absence of any kind of policy of UPSC which could provide arrangements for such Petitioners who were Covid Positive during the span of mains examination or before it.