Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged civil servants of the country to select any one of the government schemes and draft a plan to implement it in districts where they're posted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the district officials to draw an action plan to implement the government schemes on the ground, as per news agency ANI report.
Commemorating the occasion of the Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged civil servants of the country to select any one of the government schemes and draft a plan to implement it in districts where they're posted.
In addition to this, the Prime Minister also conferred Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on Civil Services Day. The Prime Minister said, "can the award winners share their stories at training institutes related to civil services? This will not only inspire others but will also give practical exposure to them."
"The awardees conferred today should select any one of the government schemes and draft a plan to implement it in their districts," he said. The Prime Minister highlighted that everybody has an opportunity to learn from each other. PM Modi said, "we always have an opportunity to learn from each other. When you try to proactively learn from people, you will always find something new to adapt in your life."
"As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, speak to former officers who served the district you are currently deployed in and take their counsel. In this way, you will not only honour their services but will also be able to take inspiration from them," he said.
Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. "Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal," PM Modi, said in a tweet today.
Every year, April 21 is observed as Civil Services Day. The civil service in India includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the central Group A and Group B services in the country. The first National Civil Service Day was observed on April 21, 1947.
