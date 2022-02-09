Civil Services Exam: IPS recruitments increased from 150 to 200, says MoS Home

While speaking on the Census, he said, "The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on 28th March 2019. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders. Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the National level", said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.