There is no proposal under consideration of the government to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in the civil services examination in 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, "whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?"

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims 2021 extra attempt.

Dismissing the petition seeking a second shot at the civil service examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic and age bar, the apex court has said that no extra chance will be given to the UPSC candidates who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020.

