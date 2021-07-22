Civil Services Exam: No proposal to give another chance to aspirants who could not take exams in 2020, says Govt

Premium The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?