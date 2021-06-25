NEW DELHI : Civil work on a small stretch of non-operational segment on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line has been completed, thus physically bridging the long-standing gap on the 58 km-long corridor, official sources said on Friday.

The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans 38 stations.

However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities for a long time due to which the line remained disjointed for some distance there.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it had got delayed due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources had said October last, adding that the total length of the stretch which "remains to be linked" is 289 m.

The work was expected to be completed by March 31 this year, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic further stretched the timeline, sources said on Friday.

"However, the civil work on that segment got completed recently, which is a major achievement. The Pink Line has now been physically bridged," an official source said.

Asked when is the stretch expected to get operational, he said, electrical and other work, and trial runs are yet yo be done, before going for the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) clearance, so no date has been decided yet.

The DMRC authorities had been working on ironing out the land and other issues that have halted the connecting of the two sides on that stretch.

Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. And, all station on the line have been opened.

The first section to be opened on the Pink Line was the over 20 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus segment in March 2018, which for the first time connected the north and south campuses of the Delhi University, on the metro network.

This was followed by inauguration of the stretch from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar; and then of the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake segment and eventually of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 part of the line.

The bottleneck near Triloklouri station had arisen due to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of metro segment, then about a few kilometres remaining incomplete, rendering the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station, a terminus.

Before completion of the civil work on the segment, a very small stretch between the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stations was left to be joined. No station remains to be opened on the Pink Line.

The stations on Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Shiv Vihar stretch are Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar-II , Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

The main highlight of this section of Pink Line is the presence of three interchange stations -- Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).

PTI KND SRY

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.