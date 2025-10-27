CJI Gavai names Justice Surya Kant as his successor — here’s when he takes charge

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai has initiated the formal process to appoint his successor by recommending Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, to the Union government, Hindustan Times reported. The recommendation marks the final administrative responsibility of the outgoing Chief Justice before his retirement next month.

When will Justice Surya Kant assume office? Justice Surya Kant, who ranks next in the order of seniority, is expected to take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India following Justice Gavai’s retirement on 23 November.

Once the government notifies the appointment, Justice Surya Kant will serve a tenure lasting until 9 February 2027, giving him approximately 14 months in office.

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.

According Hindustan Times report citing people in the know, CJI Gavai is set to personally hand over a copy of his recommendation letter to Justice Kant. The process follows the Union government’s 23 October communication, requesting Gavai to name his successor in keeping with the longstanding judicial convention.

Notably, if appointed, Justice Kant will be the first person from Haryana to occupy the top judicial office.

What did CJI Gavai say about his successor? In his remarks to Hindustan Times, CJI Gavai expressed deep confidence in Justice Kant’s ability to lead the judiciary with fairness and foresight.

“Justice Kant is suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” Gavai said, adding that his successor “will prove to be an asset to the institution as its head.”

Also Read | Govt begins process to appoint new CJI as Gavai demits office on Nov 23