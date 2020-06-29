Home >News >India >CJI Bobde checks out a Harley Davidson. See viral pic

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has never hidden his fondness for motorcycles, and the top judge checking out a Harley Davidson on a Nagpur highway put the social media into a tizzy.

This was on Sunday when CJI Bobde checked out the Harley Davidson motorcycle of a guest at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.

He was seen sitting on 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' of Harley Davidson. His pictures on the bike were shared on Twitter, and it went viral.

The Harley Davidson CVO 2020 is priced at more than 51 lakh, features a nearly 2000cc V-Twin engine, weighs more than 400 kilograms.

In an interview, before his appointment in October 2019, the Chief Justice had revealed he used to ride a Bullet manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfield.

"I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet," Bobde said when asked about his special interest and preferred motorcycle brand.

The Chief Justice is currently in his home town in the Maharashtra city.

Last year, Bobde had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle, which has been learnt to be a high-end Harley Davidson as well. He fell off the bike and fractured his ankle. The accident kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings.

