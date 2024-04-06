CJI Chandrachud's message to lawyers on political interest ahead of Lok Sabha 2024: 'Loyalty must lie with...'
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud urged said lawyers must maintain their loyalty towards the "court and the Constitution" and not any political interest. He even cautioned members of the Bar Association and lawyers to distinguish themselves "from lay persons while reacting to judgements of the court".