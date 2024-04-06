Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ News / India/  CJI Chandrachud's message to lawyers on political interest ahead of Lok Sabha 2024: 'Loyalty must lie with...'
BackBack

CJI Chandrachud's message to lawyers on political interest ahead of Lok Sabha 2024: 'Loyalty must lie with...'

Written By Akriti Anand

In his latest speech, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud cautioned lawyers against allowing political interest to supersede their loyalty to court and the Constitution.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud was speaking at the Centenary Year Celebration of the Nagpur High Court Bar Association on Friday. (snehal sontakke)Premium
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud was speaking at the Centenary Year Celebration of the Nagpur High Court Bar Association on Friday. (snehal sontakke)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud urged said lawyers must maintain their loyalty towards the "court and the Constitution" and not any political interest. He even cautioned members of the Bar Association and lawyers to distinguish themselves "from lay persons while reacting to judgements of the court".

ALSO READ: CJI Chandrachud on probe agencies: India must re-think its investigative framework

Chandrachud was speaking at the Centenary Year Celebration of the Nagpur High Court Bar Association on Friday. Here's what he said:

‘Lawyers’ highest loyalty lies with...'

In his latest speech, the Chief Justice of India cautioned lawyers against allowing political interest to supersede loyalty to the court and the Constitution.

"In a vibrant and argumentative democracy like ours. Most individuals have a political ideology or inclinations...to quote Aristotle, 'Human beings are political animals'. Lawyers are no exception," he said.

ALSO READ: CJI DY Chandrachud says SC hearing video 'doctored' to troll him: 'I just shifted my position...'

"However, for the members of the Bar, one's highest loyalty must not lie with partisan interest but to the court and the constitution," the CJI added.

I am very disturbed by…'

He said he was "very disturbed by the tendency of members of Bar Association to comment on cases which are pending before the court and of commenting on judgements delivered by the court."

ALSO READ: Over 600 lawyers write to CJI DY Chandrachud raising alarm over a group tainting judiciary

"As an institution, our shoulders are broad. We stand ready to receive both praise and criticism; Bouquets and brickbats be it through journalistic pieces, political commentary or in social media," the CJI said.

He emphasised that "as members of the Bar Association, with years of training and experience, you must distinguish yourself from lay persons while reacting to judgements of the court and engaging in legal discussions".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Apr 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App