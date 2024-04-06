Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud urged said lawyers must maintain their loyalty towards the "court and the Constitution" and not any political interest. He even cautioned members of the Bar Association and lawyers to distinguish themselves "from lay persons while reacting to judgements of the court".

Chandrachud was speaking at the Centenary Year Celebration of the Nagpur High Court Bar Association on Friday. Here's what he said:

‘Lawyers’ highest loyalty lies with...'

In his latest speech, the Chief Justice of India cautioned lawyers against allowing political interest to supersede loyalty to the court and the Constitution.

"In a vibrant and argumentative democracy like ours. Most individuals have a political ideology or inclinations...to quote Aristotle, 'Human beings are political animals'. Lawyers are no exception," he said.

"However, for the members of the Bar, one's highest loyalty must not lie with partisan interest but to the court and the constitution," the CJI added.

I am very disturbed by…'

He said he was "very disturbed by the tendency of members of Bar Association to comment on cases which are pending before the court and of commenting on judgements delivered by the court."

"As an institution, our shoulders are broad. We stand ready to receive both praise and criticism; Bouquets and brickbats be it through journalistic pieces, political commentary or in social media," the CJI said.

He emphasised that "as members of the Bar Association, with years of training and experience, you must distinguish yourself from lay persons while reacting to judgements of the court and engaging in legal discussions".

