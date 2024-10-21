CJI Chandrachud says he prayed to god for solution to Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute: ‘Sat before the deity and…’

While hearing the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, sought help from god to find a solution. “I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” CJI Chandrachud said on Sunday while referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

CJI Chandrachud addressed the residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka during a felicitation ceremony, emphasizing the importance of faith. CJI DY Chandrachud said that there are instances where it gets difficult to arrive at a solution in certain judicial cases.

“Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute), which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” PTI quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying.

If you have faith, god will find a way: CJI CJI Chandrachud also highlighted the importance of faith and said, “Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way.” Earlier this year, CJI DY Chandrachud shared photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing arti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha's idol at CJI's residence.