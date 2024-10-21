CJI DY Chandrachud recently shared how he prayed to god for solution to Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute. He was part of the Supreme Court's historic verdict allowing the temple's construction and noted the complexities involved in such cases.

While hearing the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, sought help from god to find a solution. "I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," CJI Chandrachud said on Sunday while referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

CJI Chandrachud addressed the residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka during a felicitation ceremony, emphasizing the importance of faith. CJI DY Chandrachud said that there are instances where it gets difficult to arrive at a solution in certain judicial cases.

If you have faith, god will find a way: CJI CJI Chandrachud also highlighted the importance of faith and said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way." Earlier this year, CJI DY Chandrachud shared photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing arti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha's idol at CJI's residence.