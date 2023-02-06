CJI DY Chandrachud administers the oath of office of 5 new SC judges; here's all you need to know
The five judges were chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna, Manipur, Allahabad.
The five new Supreme Court judges who were appointed took an oath of office today i.e. on 6 February. CJI DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra, as a Supreme court judge.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×