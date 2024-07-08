The Supreme Court raised concerns about the potential negative impact of mandating menstrual leave for women, stating it could lead to women being shunned from the workforce.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to frame a model policy on menstrual leave for women employees on Monday. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra however noted that such a facility could prove 'detrimental' to women under certain circumstances.

“Mandating such leaves will lead to women being shunned from workforce. We do not want that what we try to do to protect women can act to their disadvantage. This is actually a government policy aspect and not for the courts to look into," the apex court said.

It however permitted the petitioner to move the relevant authorities and asked for a decision to be taken after consultations with all stakeholders about the framing of a model policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

The bench, however, permitted lawyer Rakesh Khanna, appearing for petitioner and lawyer Shailendra Tripathi, to move the secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"We request the secretary to look into the matter at the policy level and take a decision after consulting all stakeholders and see if a model policy can be framed," it ordered.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the issue related to policy and was not an issue for the courts to look into. Moreover, such a decision from a court on granting such leave to women may prove to be counterproductive and "detrimental" to the cause as employers may avoid employing them.

How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce, the court asked the petitioner and said mandating such leave will lead to women "being shunned from the workforce". "...we do not want that," the bench said

"Petitioner says that a representation was submitted to the Centre in May 2023. Since the issues raise multifarious objectives of state policy, there is no reason for this court to intervene in light of our previous order," it said.

The bench, however, permitted lawyer Rakesh Khanna, appearing for petitioner and lawyer Shailendra Tripathi, to move the secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"We request the secretary to look into the matter at the policy level and take a decision after consulting all stakeholders and see if a model policy can be framed," it ordered.

The court made it clear that that the consultation process of the Centre will not come in the way of states if they take any steps in this regard.

The top court had earlier disposed of a plea seeking menstrual pain leave for women students and working women across the country.

It had then said that since the issue falls under the policy domain, a representation can be made to the Centre. The senior lawyer said that till date no decision has been taken by the Centre.

