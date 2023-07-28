The Supreme Court on Friday issued an official notice stating that the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, would not take up scheduled matters in court on Friday as he is unwell.

"Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India will not be holding Court on 28.07.2023 (Friday). Hence, the sitting of the Bench comprising the Chief Justice and Manoj Misra in Court No.1 stands cancelled. The matters listed before this Bench will not be taken up for hearing and the same stand adjourned," read an official statement.

As per the statement, Justice Manoj Misra will handle chamber matters alongside a single-judge bench.

"Justice Manoj Misra will now take up Chamber Matters along with Single Judge Bench matters i.e. Transfer Petitions on 28.07.2023 in Court No.10 at 11.30 A.M for which the list is being issued accordingly," added the statement.

These were the cases to be listed in the Supreme Court on Friday.

SC to hear a batch of pleas related to Manipur ethnic violence, including a case on the viral video of two women being paraded naked. The Centre had filed an affidavit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the apex court will hear a plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in a money laundering case.

On Friday, July 28, the Supreme Court of India had a busy day ahead with a set of significant cases on its docket. Among them, the court was scheduled to hear a plea from Moninder Singh Pandher, one of the accused in the infamous Nithari killings case.

Additionally, the Supreme Court was set to deliver its verdict on the bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were both accused in the sensitive Bhima Koregaon case. Another crucial matter on the agenda was a plea presented by the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, advocating for welfare measures to support differently-abled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)