CJI DY Chandrachud unwell, won't take up matters scheduled for today: Supreme Court1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, will not be in court on Friday due to illness. Justice Manoj Misra will handle chamber matters and single-judge bench cases.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued an official notice stating that the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, would not take up scheduled matters in court on Friday as he is unwell.
