CJI Gavai clarifies ‘ask Lord Vishnu’ remark after backlash, says ‘I respect all religions’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Thursday, September 18, clarified his recent “ask Lord Vishnu” remark that had drawn criticism, reaffirming that he respects all religions.

CJI Gavai said, “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made, its been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions.”

As the Chief Justice addressed the social media backlash on his comments, Solicitor General said in today’s times, every action faces not an equal but a disproportionate reaction on social media.

“This is serious also, we used to know Newton's law- every action has equal reaction, now every action has disproportionate social media reaction,” the SG was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

What did CJI Gavai say? On Tuesday, September 16, CJI Gavai had dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple – part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Refusing to entertain the plea by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district, CJI Gavai said, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something.”

“This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” CJI Gavai said.